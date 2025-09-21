Patna, September 21: Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and former Bihar minister on Sunday came down heavily on the abusers and hooligans, who hurled "expletives" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time, at a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s public event, reportedly attended by brother Tejashwi Yadav. Speaking to the media, Tej Pratap took a strong stance against the "culture" of name-calling at RJD's public rallies and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice and sent behind bars.

"If this is not done, my party 'Janshakti Janata Dal' will launch a movement in Mahua," he told scribes. Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared a video after the incident, which purportedly showed abusive language being used against the Prime Minister, in the presence of Tejashwi. ‘Anyone Who Insults My Sister Will Face Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Krishna’: Tej Pratap Yadav Warns Critics As Rohini Acharya’s Cryptic X Post Fuels RJD Family Rift (Watch Video).

Tej Pratap Yadav Demands FIR and Jail

#WATCH | On the alleged objectionable remarks made again about PM Modi's late mother at the RJD rally in Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav says, "...An FIR should be registered against those who have accused a mother and pointed fingers at her; they should be jailed. I also demand the… pic.twitter.com/hbZXekD93T — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

Patna, Bihar: On RJD workers hurling abuse at PM Modi's mother during RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Adhikar Yatra, former Minister Tej Pratap Yadav says, "...Mother is a mother. A mother gives birth to her child and carries the child in her womb for nine months. It is truly… pic.twitter.com/TWSwY7gJjX — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2025

"The people of the country and Bihar are watching. You will face a strong response. Now the water is rising above the head... Hurting the sentiments of 14 crore Biharis will cost you dearly," he said, sending a message to Tejashwi and RJD.

Tej Pratap demanded that strict action be initiated against those who used abusive language against the Prime Minister and his mother, and they should be sent to jail immediately. Bihar: Rift in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Goes Public As Rohini Acharya Unfollows All Family Members, Tej Pratap Yadav Backs Her (Watch Video).

"We have said this before and we say it again, abusing any mother is condemnable. A mother is a mother. She gives birth to her child and carries it in her womb for nine months. An FIR should be filed against anyone who insults or points fingers at a mother, and they should be sent directly to jail," Tej Pratap told newsmen. Tej Pratap, estranged from the RJD as well as the Lalu family, further stated, "If the accused is not sent to jail, we will protest. Our party - Janshakti Janata Dal, will organise a demonstration in Mahua."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).