Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday publicly defended his sister Rohini Acharya after she posted a cryptic message on X saying she had “no desire for any position” and that her “self-respect is supreme,” a move that stoked speculation about friction within the Yadav family. Rohini — who donated a kidney to their father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, in 2022 — also unfollowed senior RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, and made her account private amid criticism over photos showing an aide, Sanjay Yadav, in the front seat of the party’s campaign van. Tej Pratap praised his sister’s sacrifice and warned that anyone who insults her would face “Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra,” signaling a sharp defence as rivals seize on the row ahead of Bihar’s polls. Tej Pratap, expelled from the RJD earlier this year, has since launched his own platform and remains an active and vocal presence in the unfolding family drama. Bihar: Rift in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Goes Public As Rohini Acharya Unfollows All Family Members, Tej Pratap Yadav Backs Her (Watch Video).

Tej Pratap Yadav Defends Sister Rohini Acharya

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

