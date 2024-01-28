Patna, January 28: After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again shifted his political allegiance to return to the NDA fold on Sunday, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the "game is not over yet" and predicted that his JD-U will be finished in 2024. "Nitish Kumar may switch from here but the game is not over yet. The game will take continue. Just wait and watch. I am not angry but disappointed with Nitish Kumar in the way he switched off to NDA.

"We will patiently go before the people of state and I know that the people are with us. I patiently respected the alliance. We formed the government with Nitish Kumar for the purpose and we have tried to fulfill it but Nitish Kumar murdered it," he said. ‘We Will Stay Together’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Taking Oath for Ninth Time (Watch Video).

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Predicts JDU’s End

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish Kumar had not worked but he had pushed him to do the work for the welfare of common people of Bihar. "During the 2020 Assembly election, everyone knew that I had announced 10 lakh government jobs in Bihar. When I said that, Nitish Kumar targeted me about how I could arrange money to give their salaries. When our government was formed in Bihar on August 9, 2022, within a few days, Nitish Kumar, from the Gandhi Maidan on August 15, announced 10 lakh jobs and also created 10 lakh employment opportunities in Bihar. How was his statement changed. It was changed due to me," he said.

"We have given over 2 lakh jobs in the Education Department within 70 days. Was Nitish Kumar distributing appointment letters in the past? Due to me, he distributed the appointment letters to the people of Bihar and the Central government followed it. We had the Education Department and we gave jobs of teachers in two phases, we had the Sports Department and we brought a sport policy, we had the Tourism Department and we brought a tourism policy. We had the IT Department and we brought an IT policy in Bihar. We have done many works in the departments the RJD had in the last 17 months that Nitish Kumar had not done in his tenure as a Chief Minister of Bihar for 17 years," Tejashwi Yadav said. Bihar Political Crisis: Fifth Time in 10 Years, Nitish Kumar Habitual of Swapping Alliances.

"We were planning to bring public health cadres in Bihar but they stopped the file and did not allow it to brought before the cabinet in the last two meetings. Nitish Kumar has no vision. RJD has the vision to develop the state. I said it during the Assembly election and I did it," he said.

The RJD leader said that Nitish Kumar does not know what is happening but let's wait and watch. "Khela abhi baki hai. Mark my point, the party having name Janata Dal-United will be finished in 2024. The INDIA bloc is strong and its power will be shown later on. I want to congratulate BJP which has formed the government with Nitish Kumar," he said.

