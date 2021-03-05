Kolkata, March 5: Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress on Friday released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. The TMC will contest polls on 291 out of total 294 assembly seats. "On three seats of North Bengal, we are not putting up our candidates," said party chief and incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who will fight the elections from Nandigram constituency. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

Out of the total candidates announced by the Trinamool Congress 50 are women. The party has also fielded 42 Muslim candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. Meanwhile, party leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest from Bhowanipore constituency of the state.

Full List of TMC Candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021:

Mamata Banerjee while addressing the press conference also thanked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, AAP Leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena for "for extending their support to me." Banerjee will visit Nandigram on March 9 and file her nomination for the upcoming elections on March 10 at Haldia.

With many TMC stalwarts defying their allegiance to Mamata Banerjee and joining hands with the BJP, the election is bound to offer a high voltage political drama as both the parties gear up to assert their dominance in West Bengal. The Congress has meanwhile announced an alliance with the Left Front for the upcoming assembly elections.

The assembly elections across West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Voting will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will be declared on May 2

