Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Pitches For AAP Rajinder Nagar Candidate Raghav Chadha; Watch Video

TMC MP Derek O'Brien Supports AAP. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 30: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday pitched for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat, Raghav Chadha and appealed the voters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. The TMC leader called Raghav Chadha as one of the brightest political minds he has come across and requested the voters to consider the local boy on the poll date. Delhi will go to polls on February 8, 2020. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The TMC leader, in a video on Twitter, told voters that the AAP fulfilled all its promises including that of education, electricity, water and other important issues. This is surely one of those rare instances when a prominent politician from another party and state openly declared their support for a candidate of another party. The TMC leader also asked voters to vote for Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

Watch the Video in the Tweet Below

Vote for @AamAadmiParty Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi WATCH pic.twitter.com/KcgHbPpkB7 — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) January 30, 2020

The political contest in Delhi and the election campaigning has intensified, with several leaders making communal remarks. On January 29, Wednesday, BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma were reprimanded by EC and ordered to be removed from the party list of star campaigners for "communally sensitive" remarks. The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh have also become a central issue in the polls after BJP President Amit Shah mentioned the issue in his poll speech.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 6 announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020. The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11, the CEC said, adding that the final results will be declared on the same day.