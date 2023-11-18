Jaipur, November 18: The Tonk assembly constituency in Rajasthan will see a direct fight between the ruling party, the Indian National Congress (INC), and the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress party has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister Sachil Pilot, who will be up against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta. The Tonk assembly constituency is one of the key seats in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

It comes under the Tonk district of Rajasthan State. The Tonk assembly constituency falls under the Tonk-sawai Madhopur Lok sabha constituency. The upcoming elections in Rajasthan are seen as the semi-final before the Lok Sabha elections next year, and both candidates, Sachin Pilot and Ajit Singh Mehta, will be keen to win the seat. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Divya Maderna and CP Joshi, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

Candidates for Tonk Election 2023:

The grand old party has fielded sitting MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot from the Tonk assembly constituency. On the other hand, the saffron party has given a chance to Ajit Singh Mehta against Pilot. Mehta has been a Legislative Assembly (MLA) member from Tonk. He had won the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Independent candidate Saud Saidi by over 30,000 votes.

Tonk Election 2018 Results:

Sachin Pilot won the 2018 Vidhan Sabha polls after he defeated BJP's Yunus Khan. The 46-year-old leader won the Tonk assembly constituency by over 54,000 votes. The Tonk assembly seat in Rajasthan has changed power from one party to another in every assembly election. Yunus Khan, the runner-up in the 2018 Vidhan Sabha polls, was denied a ticket by the BJP. He quit the saffron party and will contest the Rajasthan Assembly election from his traditional seat, Deedwana, as an Independent candidate. Sardarpura Election 2023: BJP Fields Mahendra Singh Rathore To Take On Chief Minister and Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

The state of Rajasthan will go to polls on Saturday, November 25, while the counting of votes will occur on Sunday, December 3, along with those of Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha polls.

