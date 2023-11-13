Jaipur, November 13: The upcoming Rajasthan assembly election will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the state. While several critical seats exist in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, the Sardarpura constituency holds great importance. Wonder why? The grand old party has fielded Chief Minister and veteran leader Ashok Gehlot, who will be up against BJP candidate Mahendra Singh Rathore.

The state of Rajasthan, including the Sardarpura assembly constituency, will go to poll on Saturday, November 25, with the election being held in a single phase in the state. Counting votes will occur on December 3, and the results will be declared with those of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana Vidhan Sabha polls. As both candidates gear to face each other, let's look at the past results of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha seat. Nathdwara Election 2023: BJP Candidate Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar To Take On Congress Leader CP Joshi, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Candidates for Sardarpura Election 2023:

The Congress party has fielded sitting MLA and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from the Sardarpura assembly constituency. The 72-year-old leader will be up against BJP candidate Dr Mahendra Singh Rathore. On the other hand, BJP leader Mahendra Singh Rathore is a fresh candidate in the Sardarpura assembly election. As a politician, he proved his mettle when he held the chairperson post of Jodhpur Development Authority.

Sardarpura Election 2018 Results

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot emerged victorious in the 2018 assembly elections held in Rajasthan's Sardarpura seat. He defeated BJP candidate Shambhu Singh by a margin of over 40,000 seats. It must be noted that Ashok Gehlot has been winning the Sardarpura assembly seat for the past 25 years. While Gehlot has never lost an election in the last 25 years from Sardarpura, it is to be seen what surprise Mahendra Singh Rathore has in store for the Congress stalwart. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Divya Maderna and CP Joshi, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

The Vidhan Sabha polls in Rajasthan will see the Congress party aiming for a second consecutive term in the state, while the BJP is looking to make a comeback after the 2018 assembly election debacle. The term of the Rajasthan assembly will end on January 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2023 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).