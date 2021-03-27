Kolkata, March 27: The voting for the Phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 was held on Saturday between 7 am and 6 pm. In the first phase, the Vidhan Sabha polls were held for 30 assembly constituencies across five districts in the state. As per the Election Commission of India, the overall voter turnout for stood at 79.79 per cent till 6 pm. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

The fate of 191 candidates sealed on Saturday as the voting for the phase 1 of West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls concluded. Several political stalwarts including include BJP leader Sukhamoy Satpati, actress June Maliah, four-time Congress MLA from Baghmundi Nepal Mahato and Sanjukta Morcha’s Susanta Ghosh contesting in the first phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

The voting was held amid tight security and the Election Commission deployed around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises. Besides, 22,092 state police personnel were also deployed in strategic locations. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1: TMC Alleges EVMs Malfunctioning, Discrepancy in Voting Percentage.

Amid the Phase 1 polling of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on alleged 'discrepancy' in voting percentage and malfunctioning of EVMs. As reported by news agency ANI, Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O'Brien has written a letter to the Election Commission in this regard, and a party delegation met the poll panel in the afternoon. The TMC is leaving no stone unturned to retain its power in the state for forth consecutive term.

Meanwhile, BJP has also launched a massive campaign to ensure its victory with West Bengal under its 'Sonar Bangla' promise. Senior leaders of the saffron party, including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Miister Yogi Adityanath and party chief JP Nadda have already done several public rallies and meeting in the state.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be conducted in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Voting will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will be declared on May 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).