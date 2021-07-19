Chennai, July 19: Tamil Nadu education minister, Mahesh Anbil Poyyamozhi on Monday declared the results of eight lakh students of Class 12 students.

The minister said that all the 8,16,473 students have passed which include 4,35,973 girls and 3,80,500 boys. A total of 39,679 students scored in the mark range of 551-600, while 30,600 students of the science stream scored in the range between 551-600. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

In the commerce stream, 8,909 students scored in the mark range of 551-600.

Around 77 per cent of students scored above 400 marks out of 600 in the weightage system followed by the Tamil Nadu board as exams were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Class X marks will carry a weightage of 50 per cent, Class XI will carry 20 per cent and Class XII will carry 30 per cent on the basis of suggestion from an expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government, Department of Higher Education.

The minister said that 33,557 students who had arrears in Class X1 were also promoted due to COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that optional examinations and exams for 39,000 private students would be held in September or October and added that the examination mode will depend on the COVID-19 situation at that time.

The minister said that the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will call for applications to optional exam in a day or two.

Students can know the results by registering their date of birth and roll number on the websites -- www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Marks will also be sent through SMS to students on their registered mobile numbers.

Students can download their marksheet from the websites -- www.dge.tn.gov.in and www.dge.tn.nic.in from 11 a.m. on July 22.

The students will have to register their date of birth and roll number to download their marksheet.

The State government had canceled the Class 12 board examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marks were awarded on the basis of Class X and Class XI board exams and Class XII practical exams and internal assessment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).