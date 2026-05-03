Uttar Pradesh: CBI Court Sentences Man to 10 Years Imprisonment in 2015 Homicide Case of Pratapgarh Inspector Anil Kumar

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New Delhi, May 3: In a significant verdict, the Central Bureau of Investigation Court in Lucknow has convicted accused Jishan Khan and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 9,000 in connection with the culpable homicide of Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO, Kotwali Police Station, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official press release issued by the CBI, the court delivered its judgment on May 2 after examining the evidence and the accused’s confessional statement recorded during trial proceedings. The case dates back to November 19, 2015, when Inspector Anil Kumar was found dead at the Model Shop of Hotel Vaishnavi in Pratapgarh. CBI Secures Extradition of Fugitive Kamlesh Parekh From UAE in Connection With Multicrore Bank Fraud Case.

Initially registered as Crime No. 1081/2015 under Section 302 of the IPC at Kotwali City Police Station, the investigation was later transferred to the CBI following a directive from the Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench. The CBI formally took over the investigation on June 29, 2018, in compliance with the High Court’s order dated May 23, 2018, passed in W.P. No. 22997 (M/B) of 2016 (Arti Gujar vs State of UP & Ors).

After completing its probe, the agency filed a charge sheet against two accused persons, Jishan Khan and Bocha @ Raju Soni. The court took cognisance of the matter on February 22, 2021, and charges were framed against both accused on December 14, 2022. During the course of the trial, Jishan Khan submitted a written application confessing to the charges on April 4, 2026. CBI Arrests CGHS Additional Director and Assistant in INR 50,000 Bribery Case Linked to Staff Transfer in Meerut.

Following this, his case was separated from the main proceedings on April 10 and registered as a separate case (No. 574/2026). In its verdict, the Special Judge, CBI, Lucknow observed that the conviction was based on “the evidence available on record and the confessional statement of the accused”, as stated in the official release. The court subsequently sentenced Jishan Khan to 10 years of imprisonment, bringing partial closure to a case that has remained under judicial scrutiny for over a decade. The trial proceedings against the co-accused continue separately.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).