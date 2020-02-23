Adline Castelino, Winner of Miss Diva 2020: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About The Beauty Who Will Represent India at Miss Universe Pageant!

Adline Castelino (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was on Saturday (February 22, 2020) when Adline Castelino one of the contestants from Miss Diva 2020 won the coveted title and took the crown home. The glamorous night was packed with some who’s who from the showbiz which included names like Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and more to name a few. Coming back to the winner, the girl hails from Mangalore and happens to be a professional model. Well, a glimpse at her Instagram account and it’s LIT with photoshoot pictures spread all over. On the same note, we searched the web and found out information on who Adline is and more about her life. So read on. Miss Diva 2020: Adline Castelino Emerges As the Winner of the Prestigious Beauty Pageant (View Pic).

First things first, darling daughter of Alphonsus and Meera Castelino, Miss Diva 2020 was born in 1998 in Kuwait city but shifted to Mumbai at the age of 15 for better studies and career opportunities. On the educational front, reportedly, she has completed her secondary education from St Xavier's and has graduated from Wilson College of business administration, Mumbai. Lara Dutta On Miss DIVA 2020 And How Indian Girls Are Perceived On The World Map!

Not just a pretty face, the winner of Miss Diva 2020 has been actively doing well helping the ones in need. As the girl also works with VSP. For the unaware, this particular organisation works for the well-being of the farmers and try to curb their suicidal rates.

Through this beauty pageant, Adline has lived her dream and her Instagram with more than 9k followers prove the same. Post winning the crown, Castelino now will aim to represent India at Miss Universe this year and hopefully bring the trophy home. Here’s Adline in a bridal avatar from one of her photoshoots below.

Going by her pictures online and a little information available, we feel she is a girl with beauty and brains.

Miss Diva is a Times initiative and came into existence in 2013 with an aim to bring young talents under one roof and finally picking the best to represent India at the global level. Well, apart from Adline, Aavitri Choudhary won the Miss Diva Supranational 2020 title whereas Neha Jaiswal who hails from Pune was the first runner-up of the contest. Coming back to Castelino, hope to see her soon in the showbiz. Stay tuned!