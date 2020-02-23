Miss Diva 2020: Adline Castelino Emerges As the Winner of the Prestigious Beauty Pageant (View Pic)

Adline Castelino (Photo Credits: Namit Mhatre Photography)

The 8th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Diva 2020 concluded last night (February 22, 2020). The event was quite an extravaganza one as it saw many biggies from the fraternity making their presence felt at the ceremony. Well, after auditioning across the country, 20 finalists fought it out for the glittery crown. And it was the Mangalore babe, Adline Castelino who emerged as the winner of the pageant. Not just her, Aavitri Choudhary took home the Miss Diva Supranational 2020 title whereas Neha Jaiswal who hails from Pune was the first runner-up of the contest. Miss Diva 2020: Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta, Aditya Roy Kapur Slay in Style on the Grand Finale Red Carpet (See Pics).

Well, the cheery on the cake element for Adline now will be that she gets to represent India for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. FYI, the show was hosted by none other than the gorgeous Malaika Arora and also saw many Bollywood stars turning into judges for the night. Among them included the ever dashing Anil Kapoor, the always handsome Aditya Roy Kapur, Lara Dutta (Miss Universe 200) and Jacqueline Fernandez (Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2006). Lara Dutta On Miss DIVA 2020 And How Indian Girls Are Perceived On The World Map!

Check Out The Picture of Miss Diva 2020 Along With Miss Supranational And The Runner-Up Below:

Besides the winner, the other set of 19 girls who were part of Miss Diva 2020 competition included Aavriti Choudhary, Adline Castelino, Anisha Sharma, Archana Ravi, Arshina Sumbul, Farhat Firoza, Lavanya Gunasekar, Malashya Kashyap, Megha Sachdeva, Neha Jaiswal, Nishi Bhardwaj, Payal Sharma, Rashalika Sabharwal, Roshni Sharma, Rushali Yadav, Shivangi Sharma, Shreya Poonja, Suruthi Periyasamy, Tanya Subramanian, and Vaishnavi Ganesh. We wish the winners all the very best for their future endeavours. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such glamorous scoops!