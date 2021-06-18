Ricardo Guzman is a Mexican artist born on January 17th 2002 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He specializes in creating unique spaces all around the world, both with his architectural designs and his iconic sculptures.

When he was just 17 years old he dropped out of school and started working at a construction company as a supervisor to start learning his way into construction, although he is not graduated as an architect his vision and art form is well over developed and does not require a certificate, despite that he reclines to structural experts for there to be a safe environment.

He has always been passionate about art, “I used to draw on all of my exams and homework’s” is what he had to say, He explains that since he was in elementary school he would consistently wonder how buildings were made, where the material to build them came from, and how people actually turned an idea into a reality. “I would repeatedly check the ceiling in my classroom and wondered how it was built, see details nobody really cared about, like how many bricks were placed in a wall”.

It was a combination of terrible grades, along with the desire to learn what he actually enjoyed, that led the way to dropping out of school. “You go to college to become a Doctor, not an architect,” is what he believes.

Today he works as an independent artist in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Where he has his own studio in Avenida Providencia. And continues creating unique spaces with his original style and art form. Despite that he still refuses to work for anyone, “I will never work as the architect you call to design your home”- Ricardo Guzman.

He’s develops are personally owned, and will most likely continue that way since he doesn’t believe in Client- Architect communication acknowledging everyone has their own style and wouldn’t feel comfortable doing something he wouldn’t be free to express his feelings onto. He is currently building his first work of art, “Providencia 2611”, with his next project set to begin in May 2022.

Some versions of his sculptures are available for purchase in his gallery located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Avenida Providencia, or through his website ricardoguzmans.com, while his “canvas” which is the way he refers to his Architectural work, or construction, will only be available for rent, with plans in the near future to sell his own projects.

The idea of creating proportions you wouldn’t expect and making you think twice about what you might suppose something should look like along with his sculptures are a few examples of why walking onto one of his “canvas” is an experience you won’t forget.

“It’s very hard to choose when you realize you can do almost anything”- Ricardo Guzman.