April 21, 2025, Special Days: April 21, 2025, is a day marked by a variety of significant observances. Easter Monday is celebrated by Christians as the day following Easter Sunday. Civil Services Day honours the contribution of civil servants in India, while Administrative Professionals' Day recognises the hard work of office staff. It’s also International Hemp Day, promoting awareness of the benefits of hemp. Food enthusiasts celebrate National Tea Day, National Chickpea Day, National Chocolate Covered Cashews Day, and National Kindergarten Day. National Yellow Bat Day adds a fun touch to the day, while Brazil observes Tiradentes Day in honour of a national hero. Additionally, it’s World Creativity and Innovation Day, World Curlew Day, Dyngus Day, and the start of the Festival of Ridvan, celebrating the Baha’i faith. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 21, 2025 (Monday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 21, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:16 am on Monday, 21 April 2025 (IST)

6:16 am on Monday, 21 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:57 pm on Monday, 21 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Queen Elizabeth II (21 April 1926 – 8 September 2022) James McAvoy Tahir Raj Bhasin Shivaji Satam Jayant Sinha Sai Deodhar Abir Goswami (21 April 1975 – 31 May 2013) Sada Nahimana Isco Mikel Oyarzabal

