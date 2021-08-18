How did you get started? Share more about yourself and the environment you grew up in as a child… Tell us about yourself. What’s your background?

I have always been interested in business ever since I was a child. I grew up in Sao Paulo, which is one of the most dynamic cities in the world. I started pursuing a degree in engineering, but quickly realized my real passion was in identifying and developing business opportunities, something I have been doing ever since.

Did you always want to become an entrepreneur? How did it all begin?

At an early age, it became very clear to me that I wanted to spot opportunities and develop them into great business concepts. My first big business idea came to fruition when I was just 19 years old through my creation of RevelaWeb, Brazil's first ever online photo processing business. We quickly became one of Kodak's main clients in the country at a time when it dominated the photo processing sector. That early success showed me that I could strive to achieve a lot more in my career.

What was your ah-ha moment that set you on the path you are on today?

Me and my founding partner, Fabio Asdurian, have a strong interest in technology. Our “ah-ha” moment was when we realized that cryptocurrencies had no reference in the real world, and with all our experience in the real estate market, we thought we could unite these two products together and make them more accessible. We created Dynasty, a platform that offers cryptocurrency with reference in the global real estate market, the D¥NS.

Tell us about your company. What services do you provide?

We are a blockchain-based investment company based in Zug, Switzerland's 'Crypto Valley.' One of our products is the D¥NS, a cryptocurrency that is linked to the real estate industry with integrated funds generated through the sale of the tokens. These tokens will be used to acquire high-end properties in major cities around the world. With the revenue generated by these properties, we will buy back and burn the tokens issued.

What core values do you hold that help guide you in business?

We operate in a sector that has seen some controversy due to low standards of professionalism and transparency. Dynasty Global Investments AG is built on a foundation of openness and transparency to ensure it works with investors effectively. By doing so, we ensure the market trusts us and we help build a more positive image for this world.

What are you seeing in your industry or market right now?

In the industry, we are seeing an explosion! This enthusiasm is well met, and we are pleased to offer our D¥NS tokens through major exchanges from July 1st, 2021. However, we are also seeing questions about the sustainability and transparency of cryptocurrencies; this is a concern for us, and that is why our crypto is quite different from the others being offered at the moment. At Dynasty, we are extremely concerned about compliance and follow all the processes of KYC (Know your client) and AML (Anti Money Laundry).