What was your ah-ha moment that set you on the path you are on today?

My “ah-ha” oment was back in 2009. I got into blockchain when a friend of mine introduced me to Bitcoin. I was always interested in cryptography, and when I realized what Bitcoin had accomplished after playing around with it for a bit, I was hooked on its potential. That was the beginning of a lifelong passion for blockchain and the communities it created.

Tell us about your company. What services do you provide?

My company is Beyond Enterprizes, a strategic advisory firm assisting clients with technical leadership and support for projects in all stages of blockchain and new technology. The team has built ex-changes on four continents and partnered with over 60 Insurtech, FinTech, and DeFi projects worldwide. Beyond Enterprizes’ commitment to world-changing projects has included a global community of crypto funds and investors under the Blockchain Investors Consortium (BIC). Projects partnered with Beyond Enterprizes have reached a combined market cap of over $5 billion, allowing expansion from a strategic advisory to full-service partnership for development, and execution of successful products and services.

What are you working on right now?

We are currently working with EQIBank, a licensed global digital bank, building EQIFI platform as a bridge to Decentralized Finance. EQIFI will offer a full suite of DeFi products for customers, including floating and fixed interest rate products, a yield aggregator, and even interest rate swaps.

EQIFI is designed to open up DeFi for people not yet familiar with it. We aim to create a gateway for people who may not be technologically savvy to benefit from all the innovations DeFi has seen in the past two years while allowing those already in the DeFi space access to digital banking through its crypto-friendly partner, EQIBank.

What is the key to forging powerful fruitful partnerships in business?

An accurate assessment of potential will always be the first step in deciding whether any partnership should be entered before it can qualify as fruitful. Communication is key. Fruitful partnerships require mutual understanding of creative ideas and realistic expectations of their execution. To have an extraordinary vision for the future is inspiring and can lend essential energy to any project, but all partnerships must be based on a foundation of trust and a sustainable plan of action to succeed.

The willingness and ability to pivot and amend plans swiftly and efficiently, to gracefully meet challenges in the market or other factors is essential. Understanding corresponding strengths and weaknesses lead to a symbiotic relationship, ultimately guiding the trajectory of success for any project.

You started this business in a competitive industry and became successful quickly. What’s your secret to success?

My secret to success is the people I call my friends and colleagues. I learned very early on that without a competent and compatible team, it is impossible to be successful, left alone quickly.

What is a key differentiator in how you run your business vs others in the industry?

I believe the key differentiator in how we run our business is our aim to build long term relationships and focus on our team members and partners needs first before considering profits. This approach allows us to build meaningful relationships and strive in any market condition.

What are you seeing in your industry or market right now?

Our greatest challenge today in the blockchain industry, and specifically in DeFi, is educating potential users. The biggest challenge will be adoption for people who have not owned crypto before and are uncertain about how it would work. This is also the biggest challenge the industry faces, because it is still very new and often misrepresented and misunderstood by the general media/public.