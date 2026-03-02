Mumbai, March 2: Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is trading at USD 66,195.69 as of 7:53 AM IST on Monday. This represents a minor decline from the previous day’s closing level of USD 67,412.50, reflecting a cautious sentiment across the global digital asset markets.

The current price action comes amid a broader cooling period for the cryptocurrency sector following a period of high volatility. Market analysts suggest that investors are currently assessing macroeconomic data and regulatory shifts that could impact liquidity in the digital finance space throughout the first quarter of 2026. Stock Market Prediction for March 2: How Share Markets Will React to the Iran-Israel War.

Market Dynamics and Trading Volume

The slight dip in Bitcoin’s value has been accompanied by steady trading volumes across major global exchanges. While the price remains below the psychological resistance level of USD 70,000, institutional interest remains a primary driver for the asset’s long-term stability.

Exchange data indicates that while retail trading has slowed slightly over the weekend, long-term holders continue to maintain their positions. The market's ability to hold above the USD 65,000 support zone is seen as a technical indicator of resilience despite the current downward pressure.

Regulatory and Macroeconomic Context

Global economic conditions, particularly interest rate projections from central banks, continue to influence the movement of speculative assets. Traders are closely monitoring upcoming reports to gauge whether Bitcoin will maintain its status as a hedge against traditional currency fluctuations. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 2, 2026: ONGC, Tata Motors, and Hindustan Petroleum Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

As the industry matures, the focus remains on the integration of spot Bitcoin ETFs and their impact on daily price discovery. For now, the market appears to be in a consolidation phase as it seeks a definitive catalyst for its next major price movement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

