When we think about cosmetic surgery and alterations, the first thing that springs to mind is, of course, the traditional list of cosmetic surgeries. Nose jobs, breast implants, you name it - we’ve grown accustomed to these procedures inside our culture. And yet, there are those looking for a more viable alternative.

While cosmetic surgery is becoming ever more popular, there are still many people staying away from it out of fear; and with good reason, since this type of procedure can carry long-term consequences for the patient.

But what can you do, if you crave an enhancement, yet are wary of the consequences?

Meet Dr. Khaled Darawsha or, as his patients know him, simply Dr. Khaled. Of Israeli descent, Dr. Khaled is a pioneer in the field of cosmetic enhancements, and one of the leading names in non-surgical cosmetic procedures. One of the main goals of his practice is to be able to offer comparable results, without the many risks associated with surgical intervention.

Rather than trusting in the knife to achieve the desired result, Dr. Khaled focuses on natural looking results through non-invasive techniques, such as Botox and Dermal fillers.

Dermal filler is the ideal treatment to aid in the loss of volume that comes with age. Clients above the age of 30 will start to experience loss of definition in the lips, loss of volume in the cheeks, smaller lip size and sunken areas under the eyes. Dermal fillers can add the volume back to create a much younger looking appearance. Their utility is also extended to cosmetics purposes, enhancing the clients’ features to obtain a more harmonious face and thus, improving the overall look.

Botox is the best option to treat fine lines and wrinkles that appear with age, usually on the forehead, the frown and around the eyes. With this relatively simple procedure Dr. Khaled uses his revolutionary techniques to improve the appearance of the skin by reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Both options are great not only to correct changes that come with age, but also to prevent them. As Dr. Khaled tells us “every day I see younger patients coming to my consultation looking for cosmetics enhancements. Prevention has become a hot topic in the cosmetic world. My treatments represent the best option for long lasting results that also act as prevention for aging”.

Through revolutionizing non-surgical techniques, Dr. Khaled aims to create a field of cosmetic enhancements and alterations that are accessible to anyone. Of course, these non-surgical procedures carry a hoard of benefits, including fewer risks and practically no downtime. The procedures are quick, and do not interfere with everyday tasks.

“I believe in this field, and with the help of medical devices I think it can end the era of cutting skin, and that will help everybody look their best for a long time.”

Not using a surgical procedure also means that many of them are significantly cheaper, which makes them more accessible to a wider range of people. Non-surgical cosmetic enhancements practically do not require any recovery time, making the appearance of a procedure being done practically untraceable. This is a huge advantage to clients who do not want to reveal to their social cycle that they’ve had a procedure done. Dr. Khaled understands that every person is different, and his focus in on treating each client individually with the best techniques for their particular needs.

“Sharing and educating people on how a simple non-invasive procedure can put a smile back on their faces in a matter of moments”, says Dr. Khaled when asked about how he planned on helping the community.

One of the things Dr. Khaled focuses on, in his practice, is educating his followers and his patients. The way he sees it, the better educated a person is, the easier it is to help them achieve the look they have always wanted.

As the founder of Theta Clinic, one of the biggest aesthetic clinics in the heart of Israel, Dr. Khaled is rapidly gaining in popularity across the country. His goal is to grow his business to the point where Theta Clinic has a branch in every major city across the world, and is able to help more people look and feel their best.