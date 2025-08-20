Ozempic and Mounjaro may be the latest medications people are taking to shed extra weight, but they are far from just a trend. For many people with Type 2 diabetes, Ozempic or semaglutide is a critical medication that helps them manage their blood glucose and prevent dangerous complications. However, one of the drug’s main side effects, weight loss, has prompted many to take the drug for its weight loss effects. Soon, Ozempic became a sensational weight loss drug for celebrities. But is weight loss Ozempic’s only side effect? Turns out, the ‘miracle’ drug that has revolutionised weight loss is also producing an unsightly and uncomfortable side effect among women – Ozempic vulva. What is it? Whispered in private social media groups and medical forums, the phenomenon is dubbed as ‘Ozempic vagina’ or ‘Ozempic vulva.’ So, is there any treatment to fix? Let us understand the Ozempic vulva phenomenon that is worrying women taking the weight loss drug.

Ozempic Vulva – What Is It?

The concerns around Ozempic vulva have been on the rise, followed by the use of the weight loss drug. According to a recent study by Axios, four per cent of Americans used these medications last year. While many reported positive results, many patients have experienced serious side effects. One being changes in the genital area, often referred to as Ozempic vulva or Ozempic vagina. So, what is Ozempic vulva? Women using the GLP-1s noticed unusual changes in their vulva, such as sagging skin, dryness, altered discharges, loss of fullness and pelvic weakness. What Is Mounjaro? Everything To Know About Mounjaro’s Side Effects, Dosage and More.

The vagina is surrounded by two sets of ‘lips’ or folds of skin – the labia majora are the outer, larger folds, while the labia minora are the inner, smaller folds. Some Ozempic users have complained that their weight loss has led to an increase in the volume of the labia majora, causing it to appear a little deflated or aged. However, it is essential to note that Ozempic isn’t officially linked with the symptoms of Ozempic vulva. It is yet to be determined if the drug is causing any side effects on vaginal health. It is, rather, the rapid weight loss that many people experience after using GLP-1s that is believed to be responsible for these changes. The rapid weight loss occurs throughout the body, and it may result in visible sagging of the labia or vagina because of the overall volume and weight loss.

Is There a Treatment To Fix It?

It is common to lose muscle mass after a dramatic weight loss, including in the vaginal area. Skin tightening treatments, such as labia puffing, may help. The procedure restores volume and fullness to the labia majora and restores a more ‘youthful’ look down there. In addition, there is also labiaplasty to reshape the labia and vaginal tightening to restore firmness to the vaginal canal.

However, these procedures to ‘tighten’ the vaginal skin aren’t necessary. Weight loss transformations see dramatic muscle loss throughout the body, from head to toe. If you are feeling self-conscious, it is important to consult your gynaecologist before determining a conclusion. The side effects of Ozempic for women are still being researched.

