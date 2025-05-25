Famous People Born on May 26: May 26 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities from diverse fields. Acclaimed British actress Helena Bonham Carter is celebrated for her powerful performances in films like The King's Speech and Harry Potter. Indian politician Vilasrao Deshmukh served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Popular Indian television actor Dilip Joshi is best known for his role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Malayalam actor Farhaan Faasil has made his mark in regional cinema. Cricketers Umar Akmal from Pakistan and Sunil Narine from the West Indies are well known in the cricketing world. Former England cricketer Paul Collingwood was a key all-rounder for the national team. Australian cricketer Georgia Wareham is a rising star in women's cricket. Italian tennis player Thomas Fabbiano and Colombian footballer Juan Cuadrado have also earned international recognition in their respective sports. May 26 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 26, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Helena Bonham Carter, English actress Vilasrao Deshmukh, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra (26 May 1945 – 14 August 2012) Dilip Joshi, Indian actor Farhaan Faasil, Indian actor Umar Akmal, Pakistani cricketer Sunil Narine, Tobagonian cricketer Paul Collingwood, English cricket coach and former player Georgia Wareham, Australian cricketer Thomas Fabbiano, Italian former tennis player Juan Cuadrado, Colombian footballer

