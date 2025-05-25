May 26, 2025, Special Days: May 26, 2025, is marked by a variety of significant observances worldwide. In India, Vat Savitri Vrat and Masik Karthigai are important spiritual days observed with devotion. The day also includes Darsha Amavasya, a new moon observance. Internationally, it is Memorial Day in the United States, a solemn occasion to honour fallen soldiers, and the Spring Bank Holiday in the UK. Other unique celebrations include World Dracula Day, Sally Ride Day, and National Sorry Day, alongside delicious treats celebrated on National Cherry Dessert Day and National Blueberry Cheesecake Day. Jerusalem Day adds cultural and historical significance to this day. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 25, 2025 (Sunday)

Vat Savitri Vrat Masik Karthigai Darsha Amavasya Memorial Day in the United States Spring Bank Holiday in the UK World Dracula Day Sally Ride Day National Sorry Day National Cherry Dessert Day National Blueberry Cheesecake Day Jerusalem Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 26, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:01 am on Monday, 26 May 2025 (IST)

6:01 am on Monday, 26 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:10 pm on Monday, 26 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Helena Bonham Carter, English actress Vilasrao Deshmukh, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra (26 May 1945 – 14 August 2012) Dilip Joshi, Indian actor Farhaan Faasil, Indian actor Umar Akmal, Pakistani cricketer Sunil Narine, Tobagonian cricketer Paul Collingwood, English cricket coach and former player Georgia Wareham, Australian cricketer Thomas Fabbiano, Italian former tennis player Juan Cuadrado, Colombian footballer

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 26

Sydney Pollack Death Anniversary: 26 May 2008 (age 73 years), California, United States

