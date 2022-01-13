Yellow and black is a classic combination and we recently had Amala Paul resonate with our sentiments. Paul who's currently busy promoting her Voot show, Ranjish Hi Sahi with Tahir Raj Bhasin took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new outfit of the day (#ootd). While the co-ord was simply chic to look at, Amala definitely amplified its look further. But hey, her outfit did remind us of our beloved Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan who had earlier worn a similar outfit while shooting one of her podcast episodes. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Aditi Rao Hydari - Whose Traditional Purple Outfit Will You Pick?

Amala's yellow and black striped co-ord set belonged to the house of Nitya Bajaj. The outfit had a bralette with a plunging neckline paired with a pair of flared bottom pants. Amala further paired it with a polka-dotted matching shrug and black strappy heels. Highlighted cheeks, coral lips, well-defined brows and kohled eyes completed her look further.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amala Paul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she had her very own moment in a similar yellow and black striped outfit. A simple crop-top paired with palazzo-like pants looked ravishing on her. Coming to her makeup, she kept it simple and subtle and let her wavy hairdo add a dash of glam to her already charming look. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Shilpa Shetty, Whose Ruffled Gown Gets Your Vote?

Now, we are definitely rooting for both these ladies and think that have nailed their individual looks to the hilt. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Do you think Amala Paul pulled this colour combination better than Kareena Kapoor Khan? Share your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

