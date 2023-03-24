Sara Ali Khan loves her ethnic outfits, doesn't she? The princess of Pataudi with her signature elan is often seen greeting namaste to all the paparazzi who follow her. With all her adah and tehzeeb, Sara comes across as a down-to-earth celebrity who likes to stay connected with her roots. This also explains why she prefers Indian silhouettes for most of her appearances. Sara Ali Khan's Mini Dresses That Are a Must-Have in Your Party Wardrobe.

Sara definitely has a penchant for Indian wear. Be it for awards ceremonies or public events and even promotional outings, the Atrangi Re actress is always dolled up in different traditional suits that will instantly warm your hearts. From shararas to Anarkalis, the design and designers may vary but Sara's wardrobe is always filled with these beautiful ethnic pieces. In fact, we have personally bookmarked some of her most stunning looks for our future reference. And now that wedding season is about to begin, it's only wise that we share it with our readers. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Orange Arpita Mehta Outfit Did You Like?

So without wasting any more time, let's delve into her pretty wardrobe, one traditional suit at a time.

Nothing Like a Classic Anarkali

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And a Classic Sharara

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Simple White Traditional Suit Does the Trick

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Getting All the Festive Vibes

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Lovely Ms Sara

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Cotton Suits Are Your Thing

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Else Wants This?

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Sara's ethnic outfits did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

