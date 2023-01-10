While New Year parties are over and we have officially entered 2023, you will still get plenty of opportunities to activate your slaying mode. And no one ever says no to having a chic wardrobe, right? One that's filled with some of the best pieces that you can flaunt right. And just in case you don't have one or are planning to revamp your closet, we have some outfit ideas that you might like to own. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Dresses at Koffee With Karan: View Pics of Bollywood Actresses’ Outfits Over The Years Ahead of KWK Season 7.

If you're someone who occasionally gets inclined towards mini dresses then you can seek inspiration from Sara Ali Khan herself! The Simmba beauty has a penchant for traditional Indian attires. However, there are times when she decides to go modern and hit the bull's eye. From classic polka dots to shimmer and lots of bling, Sara's mini dresses have had all the right elements to them. One look at her stunning wardrobe and you will surely get impressed. And if you're planning to go on a shopping spree soon, we suggest taking some cues from the Princess of Pataudi. Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon's Bold Necklines That Set the Temperature Soaring!

To make things easier, we have curated a list of some of her best outfits. Have a look at them right below.

Girl in Blue

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raising the Oomph

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glam Girl

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Where's the Party?

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

LBD But With Colours

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

