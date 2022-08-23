A crop top paired with palazzo pants and a cape is the newest outfit to get everyone's nod of approval. The design looks chic, and fun and is apt for wedding trousseau. This is probably the reason why our Bollywood beauties are swooning over it all the time. After Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan made a strong case for this design, it was Ananya Panday who joined the bandwagon while promoting her next release, Liger. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Vidya Balan, Who Nailed this JJ Valaya Saree Better?

Ananya recently stepped out looking like a million bucks in her orange Arpita Mehta outfit. She had her orange bralette paired with frilled sharara pants and a printed cape to go with it. Ananya further accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement ear studs. With blushed cheeks, pink lips and soft curls, she completed her look further. Ananya's look did remind us of her contemporary, Sara Ali Khan, who had earlier wowed us with a similar design.

Ananya Panday v/s Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's embellished choli with a printed skirt and a matching cape was also designed by Arpita Mehta and that would explain the similarities between these two designs. The Atrangi Re actress further kept her styling simple with subtle makeup and let her pretty attire do all the talking. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Shilpa Shetty, Whose Ruffled Gown Gets Your Vote?

Now that we have elaborated on both their looks, who do you think nailed this outfit better? Was it Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Who Nailed This Orange Outfit Better? Sara Ali Khan Ananya Panday

