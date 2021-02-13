The OTT girl is back! Mithila Palkar, the millennial star who rose to fame with her girl-next-door roles in The Little Things and Girl In The City striking a chord with the fast paced Gen Z has been up and about promoting her newest endeavour, Netflix's Tribhanga. An off-screen delight too with that affable charm and an extremely down-to-earth demeanour, Mithila took to flaunting a hand painted kurta set by Vedika M. With her signature glam of those sinfully voluminous curls and doe shaped eyes perfectly in place, Mithila made the simple style work off well.

As a self-confessed non-fashion and brand-conscious millennial, her personal sense of style is fuss-free and mostly relies on basic comfort. The Netflix film Tribhanga, a generational family drama that sees Mithila sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations. Here's a closer look. Mithila Palkar Channeling That the Pinker the Better Six Yards of Elegance!

Mithila Palkar - Casual, Chic, Calm

Mithila wore a hand painted floral set featuring a kurta, flared pants and a dupatta with border & loop detailing worth Rs.19,200. Signature curls, subtle makeup and statement jewellery completed her look. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy drama directed by Sachin Yardi.

