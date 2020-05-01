Aahana Kumra Birthday Special: Her Modestly Rooted and Always Chic Tryst With Homegrown Labels Is a Class Apart!

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aahana Kumra! The Lucknow girl who rose to fame with the 2016 black comedy, Lipstick Under My Burkha turns 35 today. The feisty, fearless and feminine chic actress keeps our social media feeds abuzz with her travel, food, fashion and work shenanigans. Her unconventional streak on celluloid is aptly complemented with a fashion arsenal that's distinct and sartorial, to say the least. Not the one to dabble in mindless trends, Aahana has carved out a style that taps on the humble, modest and growing home labels. Ethnics, neo-ethnic and chic western gowns with oodles of minimalism as the occasion demands are Aahana's thriving mantra. She gives the finishing touches to her looks with a befitting and strong beauty game. Her love for solo travelling allows her to be a light traveller but we love how she makes a relatable holiday style statement with some investment pieces.

Aahana's style can be best described as crisp chic. Ahead, we deep-dived into her Instagram profile for looks that are a testimony to this gush piece. Here's a closer look. Fashion Face-Off: Saiyami Kher or Ahana Kumra in Global Desi Jumpsuit? Who Wore the Sage Green Style Better?

For a home interview, Aahana donned a white ethnic set with a peach dupatta from Kapraha. Sleek hair and subtle glam completed her vibe.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An ensemble from Trumpet Vine featured flared pleated pants with pastel pink striped blouse and drape. Statement earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam accompanied.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An outfit from Hrdoyh featured a tailored bustier with pants crafted from Muga silk. Wavy hair, subtle glam and earrings from Eurumme completed her look.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Raw Mango striped saree teamed with a fuchsia pink blouse was well complimented with Swarovski ear studs by Esme, a low back bun and subtle glam.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, Aahana put up a ravishing red appearance in an off-shoulder gown by Ohaila Khan with metallic strappy stilettos, dainty jewellery, red lips and pulled back hair.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An embellished striped ensemble by Ambraee was teamed with a layered necklace, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For GQ Best Dressed 2019, Aahana flaunted her lithe frame in a pink high-slit gown by Nikhita Tandon. She topped off the look with sleek hair and nude glam.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2019, Aahana chose an ivory Sabyasachi saree teamed with heels from Jaypore, flower-adorned low back hairdo and subtle glam completing the look.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Rangbaaz promotions, Aahana fonned a pink pantsuit from Crimsoune Club and teamed it with ear studs, strappy stilettos, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A yellow chikankari dress was teamed with juttis from Pastels and Pop, dainty jewellery, subtle glam and an elegant hairdo. Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Betaal Wrap-Up Party With Aahana Kumra, Vineet Kumar and Others – View Pics.

Aahana Kumra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As rooted as Aahana's fashion may seem, as a modern influencer, she also has earned a rare knack to flip from one varied vibe to another. Here's wishing Aahana Kumra a fabulous birthday and more such fashionable moments for the future.