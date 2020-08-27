Aahana Kumra is on a roll! From ticking off one brilliant performance after another. Aahana comes across as unconventional and realistic. She rose to fame with Lipstick Under My Burkha in 2017. She comes across as feisty, fearless and feminine. On the fashion front, Aahana has carved out a niche style with her fashion stylist Juhi Ali, that taps on the humble, modest and growing home labels with ethnics, neo-ethnic and chic western gowns featuring predominantly. The recently released crime thriller Khuda Haafiz has Aahana essaying the role of Tamena Hamid. The post release promotions for the same saw Aahana take on an athleisure chic stance with a Shruti Sancheti denim co-ord set.

Athleisure styles are tricky but given Aahana's versatility, she dabbled it with signature minimalism and chutzpah. Here's a closer look. Aahana Kumra Birthday Special: Her Modestly Rooted and Always Chic Tryst With Homegrown Labels Is a Class Apart!

Aahana Kumra - Athleisure Chic

A denim co-ord set from designer Shruti Sancheti's pret line collection was teamed up with white kicks, hoops, subtle glam and wavy hair. Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!

Aahana Kumra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khuda Haafiz, set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008 is inspired by true events and follows Sameer Chaudhary, played by Vidyut Jammwal who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis from flesh traders. The film released on 14th August on Disney + Hotstar. Filing yet another neo-ethnic style to her arsenal, here's a closer look at Aahana. Aahana was also seen in the Netflix web series, Betaal as DC 'Ahlu' Ahluwalia, an Indian zombie horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between East India Company Army officer Lt. Col John Lynedoch, his battalion of zombie redcoats from the Indian Rebellion of 1857, and the fictional CIPD force. She will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

