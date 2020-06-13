Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!

We love this girl for her perenially easy, effervescent styles! Aahana Kumra, the Lucknow girl clinched fame with the 2016 black comedy, Lipstick Under My Burkha and thereon went to dazzle us with one stunning role after another on the silver screen and digital platform. Unconventional and a firm refusal to be typecast in the regular run of the mill roles, Aahana has similarly carved a niche for unconventional styles featuring homegrown labels and designers. Sarees, ethnic dresses, neo-ethnic ensembles and chic western gowns with oodles of minimalism predominately feature in Aahana's fashion arsenal. A befitting and strong beauty game accompanies Aahana's styles. A recent example of this vibe of Aahana was when she took to flaunting a co-ord set from Anita Dongre's label, Global Desi. The floral outfit from the Spring Summer collection was an easy vibe, styled neatly with heels and non-fussy makeup.

Keeping our social media feeds abuzz with her travel, food, fashion and work shenanigans, Aahana belongs to the rare breed of actresses who embrace high fashion with affordable ones with equal fervour. Here's a closer look at Aahana's thrifty style moment. Fashion Face-Off: Saiyami Kher or Ahana Kumra in Global Desi Jumpsuit? Who Wore the Sage Green Style Better?

Aahana Kumra - Thrifty Style

Sage green coordinates from Global Desi worth Rs. 2,999 featuring a crop top and flared pants were teamed with statement earrings, brown heels, wavy wind kissed hair and subtle makeup. Aahana Kumra Birthday Special: Her Modestly Rooted and Always Chic Tryst With Homegrown Labels Is a Class Apart!

Aahana Kumra in Global Desi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aahana was last seen in the Netflix web series, Betaal as DC 'Ahlu' Ahluwalia, an Indian zombie horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between East India Company Army officer Lt. Col John Lynedoch, his battalion of zombie redcoats from the Indian Rebellion of 1857, and the fictional CIPD force. She will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

