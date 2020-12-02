Celebrity styles, these days are a fascinating melange of high end and humble homegrown labels. We love how they show us chicer ways to make relaxed fit ensembles work to the hilt with apt accessorizing and accompanying glam. Aditi Rai Hydari, known for her regal genes, ethereal on-screen charm, an affability off-screen and an exceptional perception of fashion just schooled us on one such thrifty style. A blue-toned co-ord set by the label, Why So Blue featuring a puff-sleeved crop top and high waist wide pants was notched up with gold-toned jewellery and subtle makeup. Aditi's role as Alauddin Khilji's beautiful wife, Begum Mehrunissa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat is etched into our minds. While her penchant to infuse life into ethnic ensembles as nobody else does is easily why she charms us endlessly, she also gives other style vibes like street style, relaxed glam, high octane glamour an equal and worthy tap.

Indifferent to the Bollywood Jungle hustle, Aditi does her thing elegantly and with a signature nonchalance. Here's a closer look at her style. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Relaxed Chic

A Why So Blue relaxed fit co-ord set featuring a puff-sleeved mul top with dramatic puffed sleeves and wide bottom pants was worth Rs.5,250. Black open-toed flats, quirky gold-toned jewellery by Lune, centre-parted sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari Having a Wakeup-No Makeup Moment With This Raw Photoshoot for Wow Magazine Is Our Favourite!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and in the Telugu film, V and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).