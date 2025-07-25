"Saiyaara" stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have taken the nation by storm with their performances in the recently-released film directed by Mohit Suri. Their chemistry is breaking records at the box office, and people seem to have found their new national crushes. It was Ahaan’s debut movie, and the young heartthrob, praised for his intense acting skills, has become a household name, with people going gaga over his performance and looks. One thing that stands out is Ahaan’s chocolate-boy charm and style. His fashion game is as strong as his box office numbers. Casuals or kurtas, the internet is crushing hard on his minimalist style game.

Ahaan Panday lives in a palatial mansion in Mumbai with his parents, Chikki and Deanne Panday. He made his big Bollywood debut with “Saiyaara.” The box office numbers remain encouraging, and as per the latest report, after seven days of release, the total domestic net collection now stands at INR 172.5 crore. Before the film's release, he often appeared on his sister Alanna Panday’s YouTube videos. In addition, his fashionable photos on Instagram have already made him a fan favourite. A quick scroll will take you to Ahaan’s fashion game, minimalist and chic.

Ahaan Panday’s Fashion Game!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Sun-Kissed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

New Crush Alert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Head-Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas India (@adidasindia)

Charming!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas India (@adidasindia)

Stealing Hearts and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Desi Boy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Minimalist Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Ahaan has us blushing with his chocolate-boy looks. His style, preferably Gen-Z coded, exudes contemporary flair, and we eagerly await what more he has to offer the audience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).