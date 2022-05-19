Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is probably among those few celebrities who have remained constant on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has a long association with the cosmetic brand, L'Oreal and the same connection demands her to walk the red carpet every year. While she initially attended the festival to mark her presence at the screening of her movie, Devdas, what followed next was a long association with the French Riviera. Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya Pose for a Perfect Family Picture!

While Aishwarya has served some stunning looks at Cannes over the years, there were times when she went horribly wrong with her choices. She was probably learning with all of her attempts and the 'trial-and-error' method eventually helped her identify the real pulse of the red carpet fashion. While the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress made a jaw-dropping appearance in her black Maison Valentino outfit at Cannes 2022, here's revisiting five times when she went horribly wrong with her choices. Of course, these were her initial years and she has come a long way ever since. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022: View Photos of Beauty Queen Ooze Power and Confidence in Head-to-Toe Pink.

2003

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined writer Erri De Lucca and director Steven Soderberg at the opening ceremony of the 56th International Cannes Film Festival. But wait, what was her thought process behind wearing a diamond necklace with her red and 'gold' skirt?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2003

Who wears a traditional gold necklace with an evening gown? No points for guessing, of course.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2003

Something was terribly wrong with Aishwarya this year. If there's a word for being tackier than tacky, we will resonate it with this.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2003

Nope! While this saree would look heavenly at some Indian wedding (sans this drape), it looked horrible on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2003

This was a photo-op event, not a red carpet entry per se, but the outfit is too dull for us to ignore. If only we were a fly on the wall, we'd understand what she was thinking!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's no big secret that Aishwarya has had her bad outfit days at the French Riviera but she has championed the same act over the years. Her choices have evolved and so has her understanding of fashion. Hopefully, she continues with her winning streak and keeps nailing all of her future looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

