On days when Alaya F isn't busy with her dancing lessons or shooting commitments, the girl grabs all her free time to slay. Pooja Bedi's darling daughter, a star kid, Alaya made quite the impression with her first Bollywood outing. She played a teenager mother in Jawaani Jaaneman and her refreshing energy was delightful to see online. Post which, the girl is yet to announce her new outing but trust her to make headlines nonetheless. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya's newest fashion outing sees her decked up in a blue printed bohemian playsuit that should ideally find a place in every girl's wardrobe. The outfit is perfect for evening wear and considering its vibrant hues and loud colours, you don't need to accessorise it additionally. Pair it with a delicate gold chain and a pair of ear studs and you are all set to slay.

Alaya F

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alaya complimented her look with rosy pink cheeks, well-defined brows, light eye makeup and nude lips. She kept her hair open and allowed her sensuous looks to do all the talking. The outfit looked bold, courtesy its plunging neckline and Alaya definitely amplified its look further. Alaya F Is All About Shine Like Gold, Sparkle Like Glitter Mood!

