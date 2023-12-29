Community actress Alison Brie celebrates her birthday on December 29. The popular American actress is often praised for her acting skills, but that's not her only charming quality. We believe Alison's fashion choices are equally remarkable and deserve a round of applause. On days when she's in some mood to slay, she picks up attire that will win your hearts and rule your minds. A red carpet queen who's not often discussed (but should be), she deserves all your attention. Zoë Kravitz Birthday: Check Out Best Red Carpet Styles of 'The Batman' Actress.

From flaunting her toned figure in a sheer outfit to going all chic and glamorous in her version of a little black dress, Alison Brie's choices are in sync with the new trends and they rarely disappoint. For someone with so many stunning looks registered under her name, it's difficult for us to pick and name only a few. But we can always try, right? Alison Brie's birthday is just the right opportunity for us to reminisce about some of her best red carpet-looks and share them with y'all for further admiration from your side. On that note, let's grab this opportunity and get ready to admire Alison Brie's red-carpet affair, shall we? Nicki Minaj Birthday: Check Out Her Boldest Red Carpet Looks!

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Alison Brie!

