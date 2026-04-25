AP SSC Result 2026 Today? Check Latest Updates on BSE 10th Results Date

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce the AP SSC Result 2026 shortly, but officials have not confirmed a specific date yet. According to recent updates from the School Education Department, reports claiming that the result will be declared on April 25, 2026, are incorrect.

As per media reports, the AP SSC 10th Class results are likely to be released by the last week of April 2026. Authorities have advised students and parents to rely only on official sources and avoid unverified information circulating online. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in, using their hall ticket number. In addition to the website, results will also be available via SMS, DigiLocker and the Kaizala app. UP Board Results 2026 Out: Here’s How To Check Class 10 and 12 Marks Online.

The AP SSC examinations for 2026 were conducted from March 16 to April 1 in pen-and-paper mode. To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Those who fail to meet the minimum requirement will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations. In previous years, the AP SSC results were announced on April 23 in 2025, April 22 in 2024 and May 6 in 2023, indicating that this year’s results are expected within a similar timeframe. AP 10th Class Results 2026 Date: When Will BSEAP SSC Results Be Declared and How To Check Online.

How to Download AP SSC Marks Memo 2026

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Click on “SSC Public Examination March 2026 Result”

Enter your hall ticket number

Click on Submit

View and download your marks memo

Take a printout for future use

Check AP SSC Result 2026 via SMS

Open your messaging app

Type: AP SSC

Send it to 55352

Your result will be delivered via SMS

In conclusion, the AP SSC Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, most likely by the end of April, in line with previous years’ trends. While there is no confirmed date yet, students should stay alert for the official notification and keep their credentials ready to avoid last-minute hassle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).