The 74th British Academy Film Awards 2021 aka BAFTAs was held on April 10 and 11 respectively at London's Royal Albert Hall. While we all know that flick Nomadland bagged maximum wins at the awards night, talking about fashion, the stars did not disappoint. Even pandemic could not stop our celebrities from walking the BAFTAs red carpet looking all wow. There were a few sensational actors who served us some amazing looks. Surprisingly, not only women, even a few guys were dressed to the 't'. BAFTA Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Nomadland Wins Big, Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand Grab Best Actor Trophies.

Right from Priyanka Chopra Jonas flashing not one, but two looks, Maria Bakalova's shiny couture, Cynthia Erivo metallic entry to Riz Ahmed giving us some oh-la-la vibes in a superb-looking suit, we are impressed. All in all, BAFTA Awards 2021 saw style at its peak and it's really applaudable that amid the coronavirus, the stars did make bold statements. Here, check out the best dressed celebs from the awards ceremony below. BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes Yet Another Brilliant Red Carpet Appearance in Her Black Ronald van der Kemp Design.

Let's Start With Maria Bakalova Looks Fab in a Giorgio Armani Gown!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Bakalova (@mariabakalovaofficial)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Embroidered Jacket is Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Cynthia Erivo's in a Mini Louis Vuitton Embellished Metallic Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Riz Ahmed Looks Dapper in an Ink-Blue Suit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Rose Byrne Stuns in a Tailored Black Powersuit with Sequins!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Byrne Fan (@rbyrnefan)

Kosar Ali is a Sight to Behold in an Alexander McQueen Ivory Dress! View this post on Instagram A post shared by [ jennifer.lou ] (@thefrockparlour) Sophie Cookson in a Black Velvet Attire by Giorgio Armani! View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRADY LEA (@thebradylea) So, tell us, which celebrity from the list above is your favourite? We bet, it will be kinda impossible to pick one. Having said that, the style has always played a major role during award shows and this year things are different, but we love when celebrities put their best fashion foot forward. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).