Who else is waiting for Hina Khan's electrifying performance on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 14? Well, we certainly are and going by her new pictures, we can assure you, it will be worth all your wait. The actress along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan will be mentors for this new season and we can't wait to see what other exciting stuff is lying ahead for us. But till then, let's take a moment to admire Hina and get excited for what she has planned for us on the big night. Hina Khan Shares A Cryptic Post On Karma, Dedicates It To Someone Who Was Extremely Cold To Her For Years.

Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her performance outfit and boy, was she looking stunning. The funky outfit had her decked up in a pink colourful jacket with the matching crop top, white shimmery pants and silver boots. Her outfit was exuding all the retro vibes and we are thrilled to see this funky side of hers. We bet her performance will be the highlight of Salman Khan's big night and we are all pumped up and excited to how grand it turns out to be. Draped in an Organza Saree, Hina Khan Channelises Her Inner Yash Raj Heroine at the Lions Gold Awards 2020 (View Pics).

Check Out Hina Khan's Look from BB 14 Premiere Night

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan's all colourful outing has left us mesmerised. It's a bit OTT but considering it's for a performance, it's essential to pick louder colours for an overwhelming experience.

