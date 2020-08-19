Hina Khan rules the internet and also the small screen. She made her presence felt on TV by playing the role of Akshara in 2009 and was last seen as the Sarvashresth Adi Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5. Her journey from then till now was full of ups and downs and it was definitely not a cakewalk for the global star. From walking down the Cannes red carpet to being known for her unapologetic personality, Hina inspires many. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram story and posted a cryptic post about Karma and we wonder who she was hinting at? Hina Khan Finds Indian TV Regressive, Says 'If I Can’t Inspire My Audience at Least I Can Entertain Them With Naagin 5'.

Khan shared a quote on her IG that read, "Karma is a bitch? Oh, no, honey...Karma is a classy wise elder that will calmly sit you down and serve you a tea you later realize was laced with the same poison you served others for years." Connecting dots to the said words and sharing her incident, Hina mentioned how the quote reminded her of someone who was extremely cold with her for six years and when she tried to mend things, the unknown person gave no damn. Naagin 5: Hina Khan Wraps Up Shooting For Her Parts on Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show (View Pic).

Check Out Hina Khan's Post Below:

Hina Khan's Instagram Story

However, the actress concluded the post by writing, "Koi nai, I so so believe in the cycle of karma some people live in a bubble and they feel they have never sinned or behaved terrible for years to people for no reason buttt i truly believe in this- As you sow, so shall u reap."

Well, it's really hard to understand about whom Hina is referring to via her post, but nevertheless, moving on is the only solution. And the Karma talk shared by Hina just resonates her idealogy about how she deals things in her life. You rock, girl. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).