Famously known as Princess of Pop, Britney Spears celebrates her birthday on December 2. And this year, the celebration would be extra special for the actress as she received her freedom after 13 years of conservatorship. Britney has always been an icon, even more during her initial days. While her vocals did all the magic, her innate sense of fashion backed her popularity further. Over the years, she has cemented her place in the hearts of her fans and their love for her only continues to grow with time. Hailey Bieber Recreates Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks For Halloween 2021! Hubby Justin Bieber Says, ‘Baby You Killed This’ (View Pics).

Spears can easily be defined as the 'OG queen of fashion', one who lead the experimentation game. Her outfits were always sensuous and they continue to be so even today. She redefined fashion with her smart and sexy choice of attire and quickly became a fan favourite. From a classic white maxi dress to a sheer mini one, Spears has always mastered the art of red carpet dressing and there was never a dull moment in her wardrobe. With that million-dollar smile and an ability to nail the trickiest of designs, she managed to sail through all these years and get a thumbs up from fashion connoisseurs. On Britney Spears' birthday, here's rewinding the time to witness some of her best looks of all time. Britney Spears Thanks Fans for ‘Freeing’ Her From Conservatorship, Says She’s Speechless (Watch Video).

Shimmer and Shine!

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wow in White!

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

LBD Never Looked So Sexier Before

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nude Colours Always Look Magical On the Red Carpet

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From One Of Her Earlier Days

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot and How!

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Hot in Red

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Britney Spears.

