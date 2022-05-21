Cannes Film Festival 2022 is going on in full swing in the iconic French city and this time, the prominence is on India. Many popular Indian celebs including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditi Rao Hydari and others attended the film fest to represent India on a global level. While the ladies continued to put their best fashion foot forward, men stuck to their dapper suits to carve an impression. From Cannes to Met Gala, 5 Times When Deepika Padukone Picked Ravishing 'Red' Attires for the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Over the years, Cannes has been associated with couture fashion. With elaborate silhouettes, long trains, plunging necklines and thigh-high slits, ladies have managed to grab all the eyeballs while also dropping some major style bombs on us. And when it comes to Indian celebrities like Aishwarya or Deepika, they managed to pick some traditional designs while striking a balance with their modern options. Over the years, our B-town girls have tried taking our Indian fashion to a world level and while some couldn't get it right, others did. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes: 5 Times the Actress Went Horribly Wrong With Her Fashion Choices (View Pics).

For those who are having a tough time reminiscing some of these iconic looks in sarees, we have picked a few of our favourites. Let's have a look.

Vidya Balan in Sabyasachi

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut in Sabyasachi

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sabyasachi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari in Sabyasachi

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Sabyasachi has remained a constant as everyone's go-to designer when it comes to sarees, let us know who was your favourite?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2022 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).