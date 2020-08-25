Daisy Shah! An actress, model and a dancer, she traversed a long way from being an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya to garnering fame with her dialogue in Race 3! An Arts graduate and a former model, Daisy recently debuted into the regional(Gujarati) film industry. On the fashion front, Daisy has clearly marked her niche in the ethnic and neo ethnic avenues. Giving the homegrown labels a tap time and again with her offerings, conspired with fashion stylist Trisha Jani, Daisy delights. A minimalistic approach with subtle glam and wavy hair game is what underlines her ethnic simplicity. Lehengas, sarees, kurta pant sets, Anarkalis, flowy dresses all feature predominantly in her ethnic fashion arsenal. Daisy turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning ethnic fashion moments.

With a plethora of ethnic styles to chose from, Daisy showcases a crisp understanding of what works for her lithe frame the best. Here's a closer look at her fashion arsenal. Daisy Shah Unveils Her YouTube Channel; Actress to Give a Sneak Peek of Her Daily Life.

A red printed silk saree by Mint and Oranges was teamed up with a sleeveless blouse, a multi-hued necklace and earrings by Kohar. Glowy makeup of highlighted cheekbones, matte pink lips, smudged eyes and defined eyebrows coupled with an updo completed her look.

A Bosphorus blue geometrical motifs lehenga by Disha Patil was teamed up with wavy hair, blue smudged eyelids and pink lips for the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020.

A pink Neeta Lulla lehenga was paired with earrings, wavy hair and subtle glam.

A black Aliwar creation was paired with statement earrings, subtle glam and wavy hair.

A Paulmi and Harsh block printed ethnic dress was paired with earrings by Aquamarine, wavy hair and minimal makeup.

A pink floral creation by Krupa Kapadia was complimented with juttis by Shilpsutra, wavy hair and minimal glam.

A pink embellished lehenga by Varun Chakkilam was paired with earrings by Aquamarine, a potli bag by The Pink Potli, a wavy half updo and subtle glossy makeup. Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Akkineni or Daisy Shah in Preetham Jukalker Ikat Pantsuit? Who Wore It Better?

Giving ethnic styles a worthy tap, Daisy Shah has found her niche and loves experimenting within that realm to the fullest. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

