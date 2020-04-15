Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Akkineni or Daisy Shah in Preetham Jukalker Ikat Pantsuit? Who Wore It Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Samantha Akkineni Vs Daisy Shah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fashion riddled industry is dynamic and engaging. We keep up to their ever-evolving and fashionable shenanigans through their ever-buzzing social media feeds. Their fashion stylists devise new coupes for us to bookmark. While designers incept creations and their muse sashay them through their appearances, our roving eye catches the repetitions of these designer wear. The latest ones to have shared a style vibe are Samantha Akkineni and Daisy Shah. The ensemble in question was the ikat wrapped blazer and jogger set by designer Preetham Jukalker. While Samantha sleeked up hers with a brown belt, Daisy retained the belt same as the set. The designer also doubles up as Samantha's personal fashion stylist.

While Samantha, a bonafide style icon keeps flitting from one stunning vibe to another effortlessly and gorgeously, Daisy's style is chic and evolving. Whose contemporary vibe was more resonating? Read to find out more.

Samantha Akkineni

A blazer wrap was teamed with joggers. A brown belt lent the ensemble a sleek vibe. Strappy beige stilettos, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Samantha Akkineni in Preetham Jukalker ikat pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Daisy Shah

Styled by Trisha Jani for Times Power Women Awards 2019 in Kolkata, Daisy took to the powerful ikat pantsuit with a black camisole underneath and teamed it with black pumps, sleek hairdo and subtle glam.

Daisy Shah in Preetham Jukalker ikat pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Akkineni or Daisy Shah

We love both the vibes as both the interpretations are chic and sleek in their own ways!

Fashion Face-Off - Samantha Akkineni Or Daisy Shah in Preetham Jukalker ikat pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While certain fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent, for the celebrities, looking glamorous is an inseparable fixture of their profession with their celeb stylists having to up the glam game with each appearance. So which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.