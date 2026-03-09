Bollywood actress Daisy Shah has hit back at social media trolls following a wave of criticism over a video of her cooking Malpua at an Iftar party. The actress, who has recently been vocal about public safety issues, was accused of hypocrisy by netizens who attempted to link her participation in the festive gathering to a previous stance she took against firecrackers. Daisy Shah Defends Palaash Muchhal: Actress Calls Him ‘Positive’ Amid Cancelled Wedding to Smriti Mandhana and Legal Battle (Watch Video).

Daisy Shah’s Viral Cooking Video and Online Backlash

The controversy began after a video surfaced online showing the Jai Ho actress at a restaurant, actively participating in the preparation of Malpua, a traditional sweet served during Ramadan. While many fans enjoyed seeing the actress engage in the festivities, a segment of social media users began trolling her.

One netizen specifically targeted Shah by sharing the video with a caption that juxtaposed her past complaints about firecrackers with her current presence at the Iftar party, suggesting a double standard regarding "fire" and public celebrations.

Daisy Shah Responds to ‘Hate in the Name of Religion’

Daisy Shah, known for being outspoken, did not let the comments pass. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she directly addressed the troll, clarifying the difference between a public hazard and a culinary tradition.

"Firecrackers and cooking food are completely different from each other," Shah wrote. She further criticised the user's intent, adding, "Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon."

Daisy Shah Slams Trolls for ‘Spreading Hate’ After Viral Iftar Cooking Video

Fire Crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/QNCN086CE4 — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) March 8, 2026

The response quickly gained traction, with supporters praising the actress for distinguishing between a safety concern and a cultural celebration. One user echoed her sentiment, noting that "calling out unsafe practices isn't hate, twisting it into religious division is."

Context of the Firecracker Controversy

The "hypocrisy" claims stem from an incident a few months ago when a fire broke out near Shah’s residence. At the time, she had shared a video of a political party bursting crackers during a campaign, which led to a small blaze. Shah had slammed the individuals involved for the lack of safety and the hazard it posed to the neighbourhood.

Critics attempted to use this past stance to mock her for standing near a large stove to cook food, a comparison Shah and her followers dismissed as an attempt to incite communal tension. ‘Salim Khan Is out of…’: Salman Khan’s ‘Jai Ho’ Co-Star Daisy Shah Provides Health Update on Screenwriter.

Daisy Shah Work Front

On the professional front, Daisy Shah was last seen in the film Bihu Attack alongside Arbaaz Khan, which released in January. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming web series titled The Ghost of Gandhi, though an official release date has yet to be announced.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).