Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is recovering steadily after undergoing a medical procedure at Lilavati Hospital. The 90-year-old industry icon, who was admitted on February 17, 2026, following a minor brain haemorrhage, is now reported to be out of danger. The update was shared by actress Daisy Shah, a close associate of the Khan family and Salman Khan’s co-star in Jai Ho and Race 3. Salim Khan Health Update: Shah Rukh Khan Pays Visit to Salman Khan’s Father To Check on His Health (Watch Video).

Daisy Shah Says Salim Khan Is Recovering After Surgery

Speaking to Filmygyan, Daisy Shah provided much-needed relief to fans who have been concerned about the veteran writer’s health over the past week. Although she noted that she has not met him personally to allow the family space, she has remained in regular contact with Salman Khan for updates.

"I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well; it was a success, and he is under observation. But he is out of danger," Shah told the publication.

The "surgery" referred to was a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure performed by neurosurgeons shortly after his admission to address a minimal haemorrhage. While the 90-year-old was initially placed on a ventilator as a precautionary measure, medical reports indicate he has been responding well to treatment.

Family Maintains Strict Privacy

The Khan family has been notably private regarding the hospitalisation. Earlier in the week, reports surfaced that Salman Khan and his siblings were displeased with public medical bulletins released by the hospital.

Sources close to the family emphasised that they view health as a private matter and prefer that updates come directly from the family rather than hospital staff or third parties. Consequently, Lilavati Hospital has since restricted the release of further official bulletins to respect these wishes.

Industry Support for a Legend

Despite the family’s request for privacy, a steady stream of high-profile visitors has been seen at the hospital. Legends and contemporaries, including Javed Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh, have visited the facility to extend their support to Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail Khan.

Salim Khan, who celebrated his 90th birthday in November 2025, remains one of Indian cinema's most revered figures. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he co-wrote some of Bollywood’s most defining classics, including Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer, effectively creating the "Angry Young Man" persona that catapulted Amitabh Bachchan to superstardom. Salim Khan Reflects on Javed Akhtar Split: Why Amitabh Bachchan Was the Only One Who Could Have Saved the Duo.

Doctors have noted that while his condition is stable, his recovery may be gradual due to his age. He currently remains under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he continues his recuperation.

