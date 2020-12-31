It's officially the holiday season and so many Bollywood stars have jetted off to an unknown locale to chill. Among the many, we also spotted Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh making quite chich statement at the Mumbai airport as the two flew to a cool destination to ring in the New Year. The power couple flashed the best winter wardrobe and served style lessons to one and all. Right from the trench coats to the colour tone, DeepVeer did make a stylish impression on the airport runway. Deepika Padukone Cannes Nostalgia: Riveting, Rapturous and Staggeringly Sassy, All of Her High-Octane Fashion Moments From the French Riviera!

However, it was Deepika Padukone's all-black handbag that grabbed our attention. While the overall look of the actress was wintery, it was her little bag with a golden chain which broke the monotony of the lighter shade and added oomph to her getup. And so the curious us, researched a bit on google and found the price of Deepika's chic chain cassette handbag by Bottega Veneta. The tiny elegant bag is sold online worth NT$ 120,900 which is approximately Rs 3,14,000. Deepika Padukone Is A Vintage Storm in Dior At Paris Fashion Week 2019!

Scroll Through The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage 👑 (@live.love.deepika)

Here's Proof!

Deepika Padukone's Handbag (Photo Credits Farfetch.com)

Incase, you loved Padukone's fashionable handbag, it can be part of your closet at the whooping price mentioned above. For the one's unaware, DP's choice when it comes to style has always been exquisite and this pretty black bag is an example of the same. So, did you like Deepika's airport look? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

