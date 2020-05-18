Deepika Padukone Cannes Nostalgia: Riveting, Rapturous and Staggeringly Sassy, All of Her High-Octane Fashion Moments From the French Riviera!

3 years of Deepika Padukone at International Cannes Film Festival (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She came, she saw, she CONQUERED! Deepika Padukone reigned mayhem in the French Riviera with a sensational comeback in 2017. Garnering accolades this quintessential outsider has etched a wondrous journey from being a model to the reigning queen of Bollywood. Deepika represented the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal and kickstarted the Cannes 2017 leg with a sartorial storm in tow. While 2017 saw her team up with international fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, the subsequent years saw Deepika teaming up with her go-to fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani. Together, the duo has courted bouquets and brickbats alike for treading in tricky grounds for Deepika's signature style of solid hues, sleek hair with centre-parting and subtle makeup. But ruffling things up, Deepika’s aesthetical and keen sensibilities had the shutterbugs going berserk. As the actress completes a brilliant 3 years of rich fashion experience on the international turf, we paid an ode. With a mixed bag of styles in tow, Deepika threw everyone a curveball with her quirky choices with a brilliant makeup to boot.

Playing dress-up was definitely what the doe-eyed diva, Deepika Padukone and Shaleena Nathani, had as their agenda. 2018 and 2019 saw Deepika french it up impeccably, working off that svelte frame, dimpled smile and understated exuberance to the hilt. Deepika played muse to some of the maverick international designers at the Mecca where two of the most inspiring arts intertwine for the world to stare at, like each year. Let’s take a walk down the memory lane and revisit her Cannes vibes. 3 Years of Deepika Padukone at Met Gala: Her Intangible Fashionable Tidings Left the World Enamoured and Perplexed in Equal Measures!

Deepika Padukone at the Cannes International Film Festival 2017

For her red carpet appearance, Deepika wore a jewel-toned maroon creation by Marchesa Notte with Jimmy Choo heels and De Grisogono jewellery. She topped off the look with a bold makeup of accentuated eyes, deep red lips and textured waves.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017 in Marchesa Notte (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For her second red carpet appearance, Deepika went rogue and made a risqué style statement with a deep emerald toned Brandon Maxwell gown that accentuated her figure well. The dark colour was coupled with one-shoulder detailing and thigh-high slit. She topped off the look with Chloe Gosselin stilettos, jewellery by Degrisogono, a bold glam of brilliantly done turquoise eyes and a top bun.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018 in Ashi Studio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone at the Cannes International Film Festival 2018

Deepika lent her lean frame to a Zuhair Murad sheer form-fitting gown featuring a deep plunge and a cape with a trail. She topped off the look with side-parted soft waves, delicate earrings and nude makeup.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018 in Zuhair Murad (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika pulled the plug and brought the house down with her red carpet appearance - allowing Deepika to flaunt those toned calves, that décolletage and sinewy arms. A look that can be described as as a grand style symphony with a crescendo, Deepika wore a larger than life bright fuchsia pink gown featuring a plunging neckline, swathes of dramatic ruffles, a train and high shoulders with a fitted short skirt from the London based Ashi Studio. An emerald ring and earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and matching pink pumps upped the look. She topped off the look with nude lips, intense eyes and a top bun This look left the world fashion pundits flummoxed and spelt all kinds of drama. Deepika Padukone is Wild, Beautiful and Free, Just Like the Sea in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India

Deepika Padukone at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019

Deepika's first red carpet appearance saw her pull off a larger than life Peter Dundas gown with dramatic winged eyes, a crisp high ponytail and strappy sandals.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2019 in Peter Dundas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Owning the red carpet in a tulle gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with hair accessories of a headwrap from Emily London and jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz. An updo and subtle glam allowed her one-of-a-kind ensemble to grab the eyeballs. Year Ender 2019 With Fashion: When Deepika Padukone Amplified Some Classic Styles, Experimented a Bit and Had Us Hooked!

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2019 in Giambattista Valli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All these appearances ascertain for a fact that looking nothing less than her usual spectacular self, Deepika keeps us sighing in sheer disdain, “How does this woman look so damn gorgeous all the time!” Here's wishing to more of glorious fashion fabulosity at the Cannes International Festival for the gorgeous diva!