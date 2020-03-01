Deepika Padukone Mixes Battle Ropes With Lungi Dance And, Voila, We Have the Cutest Video of the Day

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram/YasminKarachiwala)

How does Deepika Padukone stay so fit? By mixing battle ropes with the Lungi Dance, apparently. The actress' trainer Yasmi Karachiwala posted a video on her Instagram page. Deepika is training with battle ropes in the gym with Yasmin by her side, and some cool music playing through the speakers. Soon, the speakers start blasting the actress' hit dance track, Lungi Dance. And well, what do you do when Lungi Dance plays? You do the Lungi Dance, obviously. And there...for a few seconds, Deepika mixed her battle ropes training with the Lungi Dance. She looked adorable doing it. Especially, because she followed it up with her trademark dimpled, bubbly laugh. Deepika Padukone Is Also A Fan Of Taimur! Wants to Steal Him From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (Watch Video).

This won't be the first Lungi Dance has become the talk of the town. When she worked with Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, she taught the Hollywood actor the steps. She revealed on a talk show that Vin thought that the dance step belonged to some important Indian folk dance and she had to break it to him that it was just a fun dance that they came up for her movie, Chennai Express. Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Bravo Shake Leg on ‘Lungi Dance’ Song Amid Ongoing CPL 2019, Watch Instagram Videos of Their Boat Party.

Check Out Deepika's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on Feb 29, 2020 at 8:52pm PST

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83, the movie based on Indian cricket team's win at the World Cup 1983. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who is being played by Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh. The first look of the couple was released a few days back and stunned the internet but also courted a tiny controversy as the actress talked about her role will be an ode to all the women who put their husband's dreams before theirs.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, where she played the role of an acid attack survivor. She turned producer with the film, and is also co-producing 83. She has also announced her next production, the Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Rishi Kapoor opposite her. She will also be seen in the movie adaptation of Ramayana, where she will be playing Sita.