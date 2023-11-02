Cocktail actress Diana Penty celebrates her birthday on November 2. Yes, she shares it with Shah Rukh Khan and we bet she couldn't have asked for a better date! Diana is among the few successful model-turned-actresses. While the actor in her continues to evolve with each of her releases, the fashionista in her doesn't rest as well. Penty continues to boggle your minds with her different attires and choices that leave a lasting impression. Her outings are supremely chic and they sure make you adore her like never before. Section 84: Diana Penty Joins Amitabh Bachchan's Courtroom Drama From Ribhu Dasgupta.

With her tall and lean frame, Diana manages to set the ball rolling. From awards ceremonies to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, she has managed to drop some major style bombs at different prominent events. Being a model, slaying comes naturally to her and she never tries too hard to sell an attire. With a brilliant team of stylists having her back, Diana rarely struggles with her outfit for any occasion. From stunning dresses to smart co-ord sets, she has tried different silhouettes and has successfully nailed 'em all. To elaborate more on her style file, let's check out a few of her best fashion moments, shall we? Cannes Film Festival 2023: Diana Penty Took the Red Carpet By Storm and How!

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In Nikita Mhaisalkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In Pankaj & Nidhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In Mae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In Philipp Plein

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In 431_88

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Happy Birthday, Diana Penty!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).