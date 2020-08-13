Disha Patani needs no reason to look hot! The Malang actress is a seductress waiting to enthral us with her smoking hot looks, one at a time. Disha's envious hot bot coupled with her charming looks make for a lethal combination and no man is ever spared from her magical spell. On days when the actress isn't busy with her promotional outings or shooting for upcoming projects, she's busy setting your Instagram feed on fire. While her love for Calvin Klein is unmatched, she doesn't need one to look hot. Disha Patani is Back to Flaunting her Love for Calvin Klein and Her New Picture is Piping Hot.

Disha recently took to her Instagram account to share a rather sexy picture in her denim separates and boy, was that hot! Her denim jacket paired with matching shorts and rust coloured bralette is enough to make our eyeballs pop out. Not to forget her sultry expressions that would drive anyone crazy. While the actress has ditched her CKs in this particular shot, we'll be honest in saying that we are missing them already. It's been so long that Ms D hasn't posted a single pic flaunting her love for CK and we bet the realisation has hit you hard. Disha Patani Keeps Instagram Buzzing by Sharing a Throwback Picture in her Super Hot Calvin Klein Lingerie.

Check Out Disha Patani's New Hot Click

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Disha's uber-hot pic has certainly taken the internet by storm. We are drooling over her new click and suggest you start admiring it if you haven't already. Is Disha hot? Umm... No. There's hot, hotter, hottest and then there's Disha Patani! Too cheesy we know but the girl deserves it.

