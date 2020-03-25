Disha Patani Keeps Instagram Buzzing by Sharing a Throwback Picture in her Super Hot Calvin Klein Lingerie

Disha Patani in Calvin Klein (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani's name is synonymous with Calvin Klein lingerie. The Baaghi 2 actress who's the brand ambassador for its lingerie collection often turns up the heat on Instagram by sharing her super hot pictures that redefine the term 'hotness' for you. The brand itself has gained additional momentum in the Indian markets and its popularity should be partly credited to Ms Patani for making it a saleable name. As the actress enjoys her quarantine period while the nation goes in 21-days lockdown mode, she took to her social media site to share a throwback picture in her CK essentials to reminisce the good old days. Disha Patani Shares New Racy Pics in Calvin Klein Sports Bra and It's HOT!

'Those were the days' captioned Disha while sharing a picture in Calvin Klein lingerie and that sums up her entire mood. It will take some time till the actress gets ready to offer us a new photoshoot in CK's new designs and when we say, some time, we mean a year. Dressed in a black CK sports bra with unbuttoned jeans, the Bharat actress is oozing hotness that's so hard to bear. Well, if a girl can pair her Calvin Klein essentials with a lehenga, then you should be well aware of her sensuous aura and how she can make the weirdest combination work. Disha Patani Pics in Sexy Calvin Klein: All the Time When Hot Indian Actress Breathed Fire With #MyCalvins on Instagram.

Check Out Disha Patani's Throwback Picture

W bet the actress has a plethora of such pictures to share - the ones that we haven't seen yet. It's a way to keep her Instagram buzzing and also a way to make the most of this quarantine period. And while she's busy uploading these super hot pictures, her Radhe co-star Salman Khan is busy with the film's post-production work at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor wants to ensure that the film hits the screens on Eid 2020 provided the coronavirus situation in the country calms down.